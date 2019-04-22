Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
803 Garfield Street
Melcher Dallas, IA 50163
641-947-3605
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
803 Garfield Street
Melcher Dallas, IA 50163
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Fairview Christian Church
Pleasantville, IA
Interment
Following Services
Hartford Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Griffin


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Griffin Obituary
John Griffin

Melcher-Dallas - Funeral services for John Griffin, 76, will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairview Christian Church near Pleasantville. A luncheon will be held before the service beginning at noon. Interment will follow the service at the Hartford Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Memorials are requested to the Melcher-Dallas Fire Department or to the Fairview Christian Church.

John passed away at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines on Friday, April 19, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Marian Griffin; children: Janet (Jim) Wallace and Brad (Jen) Griffin; grandchildren: Clinton (Cheyanne), Keye (Jessica), Megan (Brandon), Kody (Carly), Josh, Jordan, Shaun (Heather), Calob, and Kerri (Chris); 14 great grandchildren; siblings: Leslee Manhart, Lantz (Mary Ann) Griffin, and Jeri (William) Manhart.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Keith and Katheryn Griffin; and siblings: James Griffin, Karen Horn, and Linda Griffin.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now