|
|
John Griffin
Melcher-Dallas - Funeral services for John Griffin, 76, will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairview Christian Church near Pleasantville. A luncheon will be held before the service beginning at noon. Interment will follow the service at the Hartford Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Memorials are requested to the Melcher-Dallas Fire Department or to the Fairview Christian Church.
John passed away at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines on Friday, April 19, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Marian Griffin; children: Janet (Jim) Wallace and Brad (Jen) Griffin; grandchildren: Clinton (Cheyanne), Keye (Jessica), Megan (Brandon), Kody (Carly), Josh, Jordan, Shaun (Heather), Calob, and Kerri (Chris); 14 great grandchildren; siblings: Leslee Manhart, Lantz (Mary Ann) Griffin, and Jeri (William) Manhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Keith and Katheryn Griffin; and siblings: James Griffin, Karen Horn, and Linda Griffin.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 22, 2019