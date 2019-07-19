Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lowman Cemetery
John H. Deer Sr.


1922 - 2019
John H. Deer Sr. Obituary
John H. Deer, Sr.

Polk Co. - John H. Deer, Sr., 96, passed away on July 16, 2019. He was born in rural Runnells on August 4, 1922 the son of William and Emma (Ruth Hayes) Deer. He was the eldest of two sons.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sharon (Jim) Motis; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Kyle) Morrison, Angie (Jason) Rosenbalm, and Amber (Darren) Battershell; as well as four great-grandsons, Wyatt Rosenbalm, Jake and Luke Battershell, and Nick Morrison.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty; and son, John, Jr.

The family will greet friends from 9:30 - 11:00 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona with a funeral service starting at 11:00 am.

Reunification with his beautiful bride will follow immediately at Lowman Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice and the Runnells Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 19, 2019
