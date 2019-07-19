|
John H. Deer, Sr.
Polk Co. - John H. Deer, Sr., 96, passed away on July 16, 2019. He was born in rural Runnells on August 4, 1922 the son of William and Emma (Ruth Hayes) Deer. He was the eldest of two sons.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sharon (Jim) Motis; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Kyle) Morrison, Angie (Jason) Rosenbalm, and Amber (Darren) Battershell; as well as four great-grandsons, Wyatt Rosenbalm, Jake and Luke Battershell, and Nick Morrison.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty; and son, John, Jr.
The family will greet friends from 9:30 - 11:00 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona with a funeral service starting at 11:00 am.
Reunification with his beautiful bride will follow immediately at Lowman Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice and the Runnells Fire Department.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 19, 2019