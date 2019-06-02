|
John H. Knauer
Des Moines - John was reunited with his beloved Clara on May 24, 2019. They are dancing, laughing and loving in Heaven right now. John Howard Knauer was born May 9, 1922 to Harry and Lottie (Kauffman) Knauer in Gallatin, MO. There are many stories to tell about his youth, including being captain of the losingest high school football team in Gallatin history. He graduated from Gallatin High School in 1940 and moved to Des Moines to work for his uncle's company, Wolin Mechanical and Electrical. John enlisted in the Navy after Pearl Harbor and served as a steamfitter on the USS Amycus, repairing ships damaged in battle. He was honorably discharged at the end of WWII. He recently remarked on his years of service "I served 3 years and 15 days. I would do it all again."
Upon his discharge, he returned to his job in Des Moines. For the next 37 years, he was not only a steamfitter and a trainer to apprentice steamfitters, but the best uncle one could wish for. John treated his brothers' children as if they were his own, playing with them, ice skating, swimming, fishing with them, joining family vacations and being an extra father. He smiled, laughed, teased and loved.
John retired in 1982 and, in 1985, his life changed radically. John met his first and only true love, Clara Shoemaker. They were wed in 1991. Clara was a leap year baby, and John loved to talk about his 'young' wife. They danced, played bridge, entertained, joked, and together drained every drop of enjoyment from their cup of life. John lost Clara in 2009 after eighteen wonderful years together.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Charles and David, and his wife Clara. He is survived by three nieces and a nephew who regard him as a father figure; Leslie (Knauer) Leitz of Johnston, IA, Kerry (Knauer) Bruning of Dallas Center, IA, Marty Knauer of Trempealeau, WI and Jim Knauer of Missoula, MT; four great nieces and a great nephew; . He is also survived by many friends and fellow Local 33 union members who valued and respected him. His big heart has touched many over the years and we all feel his loss.
On John's last day of consciousness, through the pain of his injury, he smiled at those in his room and said "It never hurts to smile." That is how he would choose to be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvin Community at 4210 HIckman Road in Des Moines. The family appreciates the love and compassion this organization showed to not only John, but his wife's sister before her death. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Park Avenue Presbyterian Church in Des Moines, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019