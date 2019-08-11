|
|
John H. Miller
Swan - Graveside services for John Miller, 77, will be Saturday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m. at the Columbia Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Melcher-Dallas American Legion from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Carter Center or the Disabled Veterans of America.
John died July 26, 2019. John was the 7th of eight children. John was preceded in death by his mother Janetta 1975 and father Ray, sister Mary (Clayel) Herron, brother Merrill Mosher, sister Zody (Wayne) Anderson, brother Bill Miller, brother Ross (Rosalie) Miller, sister Margaret (Dick) Comito, and brother George (Geri) Miller.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years Brenda; son Bill(Myrt); son David (Julie); grandson Zach, granddaughter Miranda, granddaughter Morgan & grandson Quinn; sister-in-law Shirley Miller; sister-in-law & brother-in-law Tom & Jacque Morkin; brother-in-law & sister-in-law Nick & Becky Caskey. John was blessed with lots of nieces, nephews & cousins. They would all come to visit as they could, and John was always very happy to see them. John was really close to his cousin Merv Miller since they graduated high school together in 1960.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019