John H. Wetherell
Des Moines - John Hambleton Wetherell, 89, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Des Moines from complications sustained in a fall. He was born in Des Moines, on September 17, 1930.
John's family includes his wife of 67 years, Joan, son John and wife Suzanne in Des Moines, and daughter Ann and her husband Chad Southwell in Portland, Oregon. His two grandchildren are Elizabeth in Salt Lake City, Utah, and William Southwell in Portland.
A life-long resident of Des Moines, John was the third generation of Wetherell family architects. Upon graduation with a Bachelors in Architectural Engineering from Iowa State University, John joined the Navy. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor during the Korean War, serving as the Electronics Officer on the Destroyer USS Nicholas.
John joined the Wetherell & Harrison architecture firm upon his graduation from University of Illinois with a Masters in Architecture. He had a special interest in historic preservation, and was architect on numerous building restoration projects across the State of Iowa, the Hotel Pattee in Perry, Terrace Hill in Des Moines, the Opera House in Pella, and Eldon's iconic 'American Gothic House' painted by Grant Wood. He participated in the design of many of the buildings at Living History Farms in Des Moines, including Main Street, the Tangen House and the Visitors Center. He was a member of many civic organizations in the Des Moines area, and served on the Board of Directors of Living History Farms and Scottish Rite Park for many years.
Music and performance was central to John's life. John was a fine singer and great banjo player. In the early 1960's, he and two others formed The Folksingers and performed American folk music frequently over the decades. He also enjoyed theater, sailing, and his friends.
His trademark was his warm and ever- present smile. We will miss him terribly.
A private burial will be held at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines. A public celebration of John's life will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Episcopal Cathedral Church of St. Paul's, 815 High Street, Des Moines, or Shriner's Children's Twin Cities hospital, 215 Radio Drive, Suite 100, Woodbury, MN 55125.