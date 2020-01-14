Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for John Habick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Habick


1941 - 2020
John Habick Obituary
John Habick

Clive - John Henry Habick, 78 of Clive, Iowa passed peacefully surrounded by family at Mercy One hospital on January 12, 2020. John was born to John Earl and Margaret Habick on August 22, 1941 and lived in Des Moines most of his life.

John was an avid NASCAR fan, excellent craftsman and, grill master. He enjoyed cruises and land vacations with his loving wife, Lucy. John most enjoyed sitting back and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren in their various activities. John enjoyed pampering his beloved fur baby, Maggie Moo.

John and Lucille were joined in marriage in 1979 with a blended family. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lucille; daughters Rhonda Higginbotham (Brian) and Jona Logsdon (Ron); sons, John Habick, Jr., and Jeff Habick; Merlin Davis (Cathy) and, Mary Kay Gould (Steve); sisters Marge Welch (Kent), Janet Cook (Nick), Carol Habick, and, Myra Xanders (Jerry). John was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Habick and, grandson Austin Wayne Logsdon.

Services for John will be held Thursday, January 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, 8201 Hickman Road, Urbandale, Iowa. Family will warmly receive friends one hour before service.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
