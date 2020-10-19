1/1
John Henry Gogerty
John Henry Gogerty

Polk City - John H. Gogerty, 80, was born on January 16, 1940. John was a 1958 graduate of East High School. He briefly went to Grandview college. He was owner and proprietor of the West Des Moines Meat Locker in Valley Junction. He had many jobs, but mostly he worked as a meat cutter. Most recently, he delivered medicine to cancer patients, who were still living at home.

John loved gathering with friends and family so he could tell his stories. He was a no frills man who liked to keep things simple. He enjoyed sitting on his porch and listening to the ball game on the radio. That is how he left us on October 15, 2020.

He is survived by his former wife, Anita Gogerty of Norwalk, IA; his children, John C Gogerty of Deephaven, MN, Angela (Steve) Davidson of Norwalk, IA, Doug (Natalie) Gogerty of Maple Grove, MN, Patrick Gogerty of Norwalk, IA and Aaron (Sureena) Gogerty of Oakland, CA. and his 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: James (Betty) Gogerty, Doris (Jim) Bruder, Eddie (Joann) Gogerty and Phyllis Gogerty. John is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Irene Gogerty; his sister, Shirley (Lou) Witthoft and Mary Neitzel.

Coffee and cocoa will be served at a celebration of life reception at Walnut Woods Lodge on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1-4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please direct your memorial contributions to www.boystown.org.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
