John Herron
Indianola - John was born in Liberty Iowa to Omer E. and Lois Mae Herron on June 8, 1933. He was one of 12 children. He married Joyce Reed Phillips April 24, 1965 and gained four children to add to his three sons. John was an amazing father to all his children and did not consider any to be step-children. He was an Army veteran and an over the road truck driver until he retired as a terminal manager for Ringle Express. John loved to play golf, cribbage and work in his yard until the Parkinson's disease overcame his body. John passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the Village hospice in Indianola Iowa of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by his family throughout the day and passed away peacefully with his wife at his side. He is survived by his wife Joyce Herron of Hartford, IA, one sister Dorothy Hicks of Des Moines, IA, four sons Rick (Leyda) Herron of Des Moines, IA, Brian (Jenny) Herron of Perry, IA, Brock Herron of Slater, IA, Mike Phillips of Waukee, IA, and three daughters Janet (Brent) Reynolds of Hartford, IA, Susan Johnson of Hartford, IA, and Debbie (Larry) Cumings of Kempner, TX, many grand children , great grand children and great, great grand children. He was often referred to as "Big John" and loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial reception at Peterson Funeral Home on Saturday May 18 from 2 to 4PM in Carlisle with interment at Newbern Cemetery near Lacona, IA with his family at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 15, 2019