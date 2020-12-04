John Hintzsche
Ankeny - John LeRoy Hintzsche, 80 of Ankeny, died Thursday, December 3rd, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. John was born to August and Lillian (Askeland) Hintzsche on September 6, 1940, in Esmond, IL. He attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL where he met his wife, Cheryl. The couple was married June 20, 1962. After pursuing graduate studies at the University of Iowa, John began working for John Deere in 1965, moving to Ottumwa, Geneseo, IL, and settling in Ankeny in 1975. He retired from John Deere in 2000 after 35 years of service.
John is survived by his four children, Susan (Steve) Flack of Cedar Falls, Diane Hintzsche of Elkhart, Carolyn (Danny) Connolly of Winfield, and Joe Hintzsche of Des Moines; eight grandchildren, Audrey Flack, Aidan Flack, Owen Flack, Gabe Hintzsche, Lilli Hintzsche, Ariana Kielenstyn (Adrian McMullen), Maggie (Jon) Schlorholtz, and Chloe Fisher; five great-grandchildren, Carver McMullen, Hayden McMullen, Natalia Vergara, Derrek Schlorholtz, and Bennett Schlorholtz; and his brother Charles Hintzsche of Necedah, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl, his parents, his sister Mary Jane Makela of Elkhart, IN, his half-sister Frances Davidson of Melbourne, AR, and his half-brother Paul Mickley of Rochelle, IL.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Elkhart Cemetery on December 12th at 1:30pm. Though the service is private, the family invites you to watch a livestream of the service. To join the livestream, go to www.ankenyfuneralhome.com
and click on John's obituary. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 137, Des Moines, IA, 50301.
For the care and support given to John through his illnesses, the family would like to thank Jan Morgan, Dr. Loftus, Dr. Hill and the team at Mission Cancer and Blood, the IR Team at Methodist Hospital, and the team at Taylor House.