John "Jack" Huffman
1953 - 2020
John "Jack" Huffman

Des Moines - John "Jack" Huffman, age 66, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Granger Nursing Home. John was born on December 10, 1953 in Wausau, Wisconsin and was raised by his mother, Alberta. John worked most his life as a taxi driver. He enjoyed the thrill of buying and selling cars and worked at many trades.

He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Douglas) Campbell; grandchildren, Cordelia, Samson and Canaan; siblings, Gary (Irene Whitmore) Fitch, Nancy and Robin; former spouse, Thelma Huffman; and a host of extended family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Carol and Larry.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of John.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
