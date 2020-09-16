John "Jack" Huffman



Des Moines - John "Jack" Huffman, age 66, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Granger Nursing Home. John was born on December 10, 1953 in Wausau, Wisconsin and was raised by his mother, Alberta. John worked most his life as a taxi driver. He enjoyed the thrill of buying and selling cars and worked at many trades.



He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Douglas) Campbell; grandchildren, Cordelia, Samson and Canaan; siblings, Gary (Irene Whitmore) Fitch, Nancy and Robin; former spouse, Thelma Huffman; and a host of extended family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Carol and Larry.



Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of John.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store