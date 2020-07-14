John Irwin
Green Valley, AZ - John Irwin, 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
John was born on November 17, 1936 in Middleton, WI, the youngest of seven children to Charles and Josephine (Thorson) Irwin. During grade school he attended a one-room schoolhouse, then graduated in 1955 from Portage High School in Wisconsin. He earned a Bachelor of Science at the University of Wisconsin Platteville and Master's degree at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1958 to 1964, when he was honorably discharged.
John taught high school physics, biology, chemistry, and general science for four years before entering business to business sales. He enjoyed a 25 year career with Avtex, selling business communication systems. John lived many years in the Des Moines, IA area before moving to Green Valley, AZ during retirement. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and motorcycling, and he was always an entertaining opponent during card and board games with family and friends. John was an active member of Waukee Community Church in Waukee, IA and Valley Christian Church in Green Valley, AZ, where he served in various positions.
John is survived by his wife Alice (Trumbull March) Irwin, son Michael (Sarah) Irwin of Waukee, IA, stepchildren Brian (Tammy) March of Marion, IA and Laura (Joe) Samo of Johnston, IA; step grandchildren Peter, Chloe, Grace, and Isaac; and sisters Maryon Bartels of Blue River, WI and Doris Bolgrihn of Wyocena, WI. He was preceded in death by his late wife of 30 years, Kathy (McKiernan) Irwin, parents, brothers Arnold, Robert, and Morton Irwin, and sister Eleanor Ferry.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Gospel Rescue Mission at grmtucson.com/donate
.