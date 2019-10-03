Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Winterset Chapel
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Winterset, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Winterset, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jungman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Johnny" Jungman Jr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Johnny" Jungman Jr. Obituary
John "Johnny" Jungman, Jr.

Winterset - John "Johnny" Jungman, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

A visitation will be held for family and friends at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, October 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winterset, with a burial mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport (www.aheinz57.com).

Johnny was born September 3, 1937, to parents John Alfred and Margaret Veronica Gavin Jungman. He lived his entire life in Dallas and Madison County.

He married Faye Lynne Mapes on January 25, 1958 and together, they had four wonderful children: John Jungman (Christy Bassett), Teresa Essex, Lisa Cretsinger, and Richard Jungman (Ana Oats). John was also a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now