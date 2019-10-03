|
John "Johnny" Jungman, Jr.
Winterset - John "Johnny" Jungman, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
A visitation will be held for family and friends at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, October 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winterset, with a burial mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport (www.aheinz57.com).
Johnny was born September 3, 1937, to parents John Alfred and Margaret Veronica Gavin Jungman. He lived his entire life in Dallas and Madison County.
He married Faye Lynne Mapes on January 25, 1958 and together, they had four wonderful children: John Jungman (Christy Bassett), Teresa Essex, Lisa Cretsinger, and Richard Jungman (Ana Oats). John was also a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019