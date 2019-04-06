|
John L. Brock
Des Moines - John Leroy Brock was born August 19, 1925 to Hazel and Hans Brock in Jewell, Iowa. He died April 5, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice. He married Doris Chalma March 14, 1947 after working on her family's farm. They had two daughters, Judy and Paula. John found the perfect career at John Deere and worked there for 34 years. He was a farm boy at heart. He loved his family first and was married to the love of his life for almost 70 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy Brock Weiner (George) and Paula Brock McManus (Joe), three grandchildren, John (McB), McManus, Kyle (Sara) McManus and Lauren (Phillip) Horn and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1-2pm, Sunday, April 7 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be held at Douglas Avenue Presbyterian Church in Des Moines Monday, April 8 at 1:00pm.
Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019