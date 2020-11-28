John LetoDes Moines - John Leto, 90, of Des Moines, currently residing at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA.John Baptist Leto was born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 14, 1930; he was the son of Ignazio and Josephine (Cola) Leto. He attended school in the Des Moines Schools and graduated in 1948.John served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp from 1948 until 1953.John was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Langer at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Des Moines and they made their home and raised their family in Des Moines. He had worked at Firestone for 30 plus years. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus, VFW, and The American Legion. John was a tinkerer, he could fix anything, including cars, a master of all trades.Left to cherish his memory is his wife Patricia of 68 years of Marshalltown, IA, son, Gary Joseph (Terri) Leto, grandson, John (Valerie) Leto all of Texas and grandson, Michael Leto, great-grandsons, Brent and Jarid Leto all of Norwalk, IA, great grand-grandson, Joseph Leto of Winterset, IA; son, Perry Alan (Patsy Sue) Leto of DeSoto, IA, grandson Terry Michael Warburton of Indianola, IA, granddaughter Kimberly Rae Warburton of Burlington, IA and great-granddaughter, Ashley Rae Warburton of North English, IA;son, Daniel James (Becky) Leto, grandson Erik Leto all of Des Moines, IA; siblings Father Nelo Leto and Samuel Leto.Preceded John in death are his parents, Ignazio and Josephine Leto, siblings, Roselle Caponigro, Francis Muller, Joseph Leto and Sister Mary Anne Leto and daughter-in-law Patsy Sue Leto.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50321. Due to the pandemic mask and social distancing will be required.