John Lewis Creswell
1940 - 2020
John Lewis Creswell

(February 21, 1940 -

October 9, 2020)

John L Creswell, age 80 of New Braunfels, died on October 9, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1940 in Muscatine, Iowa, to John Stanley Creswell and Emma Mildred Creswell. He married Dorothy A. Mefford, August 28, 1965 in Wapello, Iowa. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Creswell of New Braunfels, TX, sister-in-law Patricia Morrison, niece Theresa Kitterman (Kerry); and nephew William Morrison (Jodi). He was preceded in death by his father John Stanley Creswell, his mother Emma Mildred Creswell, brother-in-law Robert Morrison and nephew Joseph Morrison. He received a Doctorate in Agricultural Education from Iowa State University. His professional career was with the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant and Iowa State University Extension Service. Arrangements by Zoeller Funeral Home, New Braunfels, TX.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
8306252349
