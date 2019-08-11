Resources
More Obituaries for John Libby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Libby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Libby Obituary
John Libby

Sun City, AZ - John Libby, 81, of Sun City, AZ, died Saturday, July 27th, 2019, at home. He was born in New Hampshire and was a U.S. Marine. He worked in the soft drink industry, and later drove an 18-wheeler for many years. He retired, and he and his wife moved to AZ in 2014, where he enjoyed lawn bowling.

He leaves behind his heartbroken wife, Tammi, two sons, Steven (Mi-Hui), and Todd, granddaughter Nicole, and his sister, Eleanor. John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob.

Per John's wishes, the body has been cremated and no services will be held.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.