|
|
John Libby
Sun City, AZ - John Libby, 81, of Sun City, AZ, died Saturday, July 27th, 2019, at home. He was born in New Hampshire and was a U.S. Marine. He worked in the soft drink industry, and later drove an 18-wheeler for many years. He retired, and he and his wife moved to AZ in 2014, where he enjoyed lawn bowling.
He leaves behind his heartbroken wife, Tammi, two sons, Steven (Mi-Hui), and Todd, granddaughter Nicole, and his sister, Eleanor. John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob.
Per John's wishes, the body has been cremated and no services will be held.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019