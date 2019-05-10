|
|
John Linn
Johnston - John Linn, 49, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Services will be held at 11 am Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale.
John was born January 6, 1970, in Des Moines, IA, to Ernest and Serena Linn. He married Theresa in 1993. His education included a Bachelor's Degree and a Masters Degree from the University of Iowa.
John worked in International Business in Japan, Singapore, Hong, Kong, and New York City. He had a true passion for his family. He loved to golf, lift weights, ride his motorcycle, and take photographs. He also spoke several languages, including Japanese and Spanish.
John is survived by his wife Theresa; children, Anathea and Avalena; mother Serena; brother, Aaron; and his cousin Kibbee. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. Memorial contributions may be made to On With Life.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 10, 2019