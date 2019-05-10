Services
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
8301 Aurora Ave
Urbandale, IA 50322
Resources
More Obituaries for John Linn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Linn


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Linn Obituary
John Linn

Johnston - John Linn, 49, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Services will be held at 11 am Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale.

John was born January 6, 1970, in Des Moines, IA, to Ernest and Serena Linn. He married Theresa in 1993. His education included a Bachelor's Degree and a Masters Degree from the University of Iowa.

John worked in International Business in Japan, Singapore, Hong, Kong, and New York City. He had a true passion for his family. He loved to golf, lift weights, ride his motorcycle, and take photographs. He also spoke several languages, including Japanese and Spanish.

John is survived by his wife Theresa; children, Anathea and Avalena; mother Serena; brother, Aaron; and his cousin Kibbee. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. Memorial contributions may be made to On With Life.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.