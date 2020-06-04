John Lohner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Lohner

Norwalk - John Neal Lohner Jr. age 81, died Monday morning, June 1, 2020 at Regency Nursing Home in Norwalk. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk.

To share an on-line condolence or send flowers to John's visitation, using O'Leary's Flowers, please go to www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-700.

John is survived by his children, Bonnie Risius, Tony (Jennifer) Lohner, Trey (Angie) Lohner, Phillip (Karen) Lohner; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; foster children and a host of other family and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved