John Lohner
Norwalk - John Neal Lohner Jr. age 81, died Monday morning, June 1, 2020 at Regency Nursing Home in Norwalk. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk.
To share an on-line condolence or send flowers to John's visitation, using O'Leary's Flowers, please go to www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-700.
John is survived by his children, Bonnie Risius, Tony (Jennifer) Lohner, Trey (Angie) Lohner, Phillip (Karen) Lohner; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; foster children and a host of other family and friends.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.