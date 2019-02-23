Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church,
1700 W. 2nd Ave.
Indianola, IA
John Long Obituary
John Long

Indianola - Funeral services for John William Long, 89, who passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, at First Assembly of God Church, 1700 W. 2nd Ave., Indianola, with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery, Indianola, IA.

He is survived by his sons, Steve (Kim) Long, David (Nancy) Long; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Long and parents, Benjamin and Olive Long.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, February 25 at Overton Funeral Home where family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Warren County Fair or Helping Hand Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made to www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 23, 2019
