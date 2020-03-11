|
John Louis Anderson
John Louis Anderson, author of the best-selling "Scandinavian Humor & Other Myths", died on Saturday, March 7 with his beloved wife, Adaire Colleen Peterson, and dear friends at his side. He was 72.
Mr. Anderson came from a Swedish/Norwegian/German/American family who treasured their heritage. He was born and raised in New Ulm, Minnesota (a source of great pride) by his parents, Ralph and Dorothy Anderson, and graduated from New Ulm High School. An active Boy Scout, he achieved his Eagle award, Order of the Arrow and Pro Deo before moving on to the Explorer Scouts.
He attended Augustana College (now Augustana University) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and received his Master's degree from the University of Minnesota.
A photographer from his earliest days, he worked at Oswald Studio during his high school years and began free-lancing for several national news magazines during the 1968 presidential campaign. During that time, he photographed hundreds of politicians and wrote political satire. His interest in and fascination with politics lasted his entire life. His master's thesis focused on theater photography and he went on to work for the Guthrie Theater, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and every other equity theater in the lively Twin Cities theater scene at the time.
For forty-five years, Mr. Anderson hosted an annual hot bread party at which family and friends gathered. For his 50th birthday he enrolled in a two week bread baking course at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France to perfect his skills. John and his wife, Adaire, were ardent travelers and explored over 125 countries worldwide on all seven continents. They were in Uzbekistan following 9/11 and were overwhelmed by the sympathy and affection the locals showed them. Iceland, Norway, Antarctica and Lake Superior's North Shore were among their favorite destinations.
In addition to his wife, Adaire, John is survived by his brother- in-law, Jay Peterson, sister-in-law, Kathleen Erickson Peterson, and their wonderful daughters, Marit and Rachel. Marit is married to Adam Quick and together they have two boys, Gustav and Torvald. John also is survived by aunts, uncle, cousins and many dear friends.
John will be cremated and a celebration of his life will take place in Minneapolis late summer or early fall.
Memorials may be directed to the LCS Foundation (working for Alzheimer's first survivor) at [email protected]; Augustana University (Sioux Falls, South Dakota); or The Brown County (MN) Historical Society in John's name.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020