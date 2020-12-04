John M. Grzybowski
Urbandale - John M. Grzybowski, 76, passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2020 from complications of Covid.
Those who knew John remember him for his countless hobbies, his ability to put anyone at ease, and his love of jokes. He had a boundless energy and an insatiable curiosity. John could often be found playing his guitar, canoeing, fishing, puttering with his bonsai, playing chess, fly tying, drawing, mushroom hunting, taking photos, playing video games with his sons, and looking at the stars. He loved traveling and food and a good laugh. He was loved by all who met him.
John worked as a pathologist for 40 years for Methodist and Lutheran hospitals, only retiring right before his 71st birthday. He loved his job and rarely missed a day of work, even in the worst weather. He taught many resident doctors during their rotations. He loved to teach and share information.
John is survived by Louise, his beloved wife of 51 years; his sister, Carolyn (Dennis) Stasi; his five children: John (Mandy) Grzybowski, Alissa (Scott) Grzybowski, Catherine Bierling, Emilie (Adam) Lyon, and David (Jennifer) Grzybowski. John leaves behind four grandchildren: Scott, Keith, Elise, and Nicolas. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha, and by his brother Jim.
No memorial services are planned at this time. The family hopes to do a celebration of life service sometime next year. The family kindly requests no flowers or gifts. Please visit www.IlesCares.com
