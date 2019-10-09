|
|
John M. Thompson
Des Moines - John Michael Thompson, age 70, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019.
John was born January 31, 1949 In Des Moines, Iowa to John (Jack) and Sonja (Hansen) Thompson. He graduated from Des Moines Tech High School in 1967. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Era. After returning home, he joined the Des Moines Police Department in 1972, while also obtaining his Associates degree in Criminal Justice from DMACC. He faithfully served his community in this capacity for 36 years. John spent several years in the Uniform Patrol Division attaining the rank of Senior Police Officer. He later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division where he worked in the Crimes Against Property Section up until his retirement in 2006.
John enjoyed all forms of racing, especially sprint car racing and NASCAR. He raced go-carts for many years, was an avid golfer, enjoyed woodworking, and loved riding his Harleys. John was an exceptional husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family and attending their various activities.
He is survived by his wife, Lorna (Hines); children, Shannon Graves and Jamie (Melissa) Hines; grandchildren, Robbie Coffman, Andy Coffman (Haley), Karlee Hines (Dalton), Makenna Graves and Jordan Graves; great-grandchildren, Myah, Jayden, Boston, Bayler and Brooks, all of Des Moines. He is also survived by his sister, Sandy (Phil) Trent of Colorado Springs, CO; brothers, Bruce (Janet) Thompson and Bob (Teri) Thompson, both of Des Moines; and his loving nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Sonja Thompson.
Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14. There will be a reception at the Police Association Rec Center, 5374 E University Avenue, Pleasant Hill immediately following the service. Private family burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the JDRF Greater Iowa Chapter, the DMPD Athletic League, or a charity of the donors' choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019