John Mandernach
1946 - 2020
John Mandernach

Waukee - John Wayne Mandernach, of Waukee, Iowa, 74, passed away October 12, 2020 after a yearlong battle with small cell lung cancer. He was born to Raymond and Irene (Mahler) Mandernach on February 7, 1946 in Storm Lake, Iowa. He was baptized at the Methodist Church in Storm Lake and confirmed at Grace LCMS also in Storm Lake. After attending elementary school in Truesdale, Iowa, he went on to graduate from Albert City-Truesdale High School in 1963. In 1967 he graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa. Master's and Specialist degrees in education were obtained from The University of South Dakota.

John's career took him to Alta, Mallard, Early and Le Mars, Iowa where he taught math and was a school administrator. He felt junior high and middle school students were the "last best chance" to make a significant impact on the lives of these young people. He was recognized as Administrator of the Year by the Iowa Counselor's Association. He also served as an officer and president of SAI (School Administrators of Iowa) - 1989-92.

John liked to travel and play cards. He was proud to take his immediate family on a trip to Alaska in 2019. John and his wife enjoyed numerous fall Colorado adventures to enjoy the wonder of God's scenic creation of mountains, yellow aspen trees, and elk. Several snowbird winters were spent in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

John is survived by his wife, Millie, and two sons—Grant (Diana) of Polk City, IA and Eric (Jean) of Kearney, NE. Six grandchildren—Elli and Nolan of Polk City, IA, Savannah, Mason, Aibrey, and Livia of Kearney, NE. Brothers - Eugene (Gladys) of Lakeside, IA, Darrel (Linda) of DeSmet, SD, sister - Jeannine Johnson of Storm Lake, IA, sister-in-law Eileen Mandernach of Newell, IA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bruce.

In lieu of flowers, John requested memorials be given to Hope Ministries P.O. Box 862 Des Moines, IA 50304.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iowa Cremation
16185 SE Laurel Street
Waukee, IA 50263
515-264-3407
