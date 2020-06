Deacon John McCullyAmes - John R. McCully, Jr, age 85, of Ames, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House.Friends may call from 4-7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Ave., Ames, where there will be a Vigil Service held at 7:00 P.M. Due to concerns of COVID-19, the family will not be present during the visitation and social distancing and use of facemasks are encouraged. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com