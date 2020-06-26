Deacon John McCully
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deacon John McCully

Ames - John R. McCully, Jr, age 85, of Ames, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House.

Friends may call from 4-7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Ave., Ames, where there will be a Vigil Service held at 7:00 P.M. Due to concerns of COVID-19, the family will not be present during the visitation and social distancing and use of facemasks are encouraged. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Vigil
07:00 PM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Springport Funeral Home
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
(517) 857-4848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved