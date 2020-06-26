Deacon John McCully
Ames - John R. McCully, Jr, age 85, of Ames, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House.
Friends may call from 4-7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Ave., Ames, where there will be a Vigil Service held at 7:00 P.M. Due to concerns of COVID-19, the family will not be present during the visitation and social distancing and use of facemasks are encouraged. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
Ames - John R. McCully, Jr, age 85, of Ames, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House.
Friends may call from 4-7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Ave., Ames, where there will be a Vigil Service held at 7:00 P.M. Due to concerns of COVID-19, the family will not be present during the visitation and social distancing and use of facemasks are encouraged. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.