John "Jack" McFadyen
Des Moines - "Jack" John Campbell McFadyen, 94, passed away on March 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and the caring staff at Wesley Acres. A Celebration of Life service will be held post-coronavirus when in person gatherings are prudent.
Jack is survived by his four children. Don (Andrea) of Ankeny, Keith (Nancy) of Chicago, IL, and John at Mosaic Homes of Des Moines; and daughter, Barb (Mark) Scholz of Des Moines. Grandchildren include Don's children: Heather McFadyen of Charlotte, NC, Meredith (Bryan) Emery of Huntersville, NC, and Jennifer McFadyen of Minneapolis, MN; Keith's children in Chicago, IL: Abigail, Emily, and Lindsay McFadyen; and Barb's children in Des Moines: Jack, Mary and Michael Scholz. Two great grandsons Miles and Carter Emery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Wesley Acres at 3520 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.
To read the full obituary please visit www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020