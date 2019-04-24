Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
City High School main gymnasium
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Iowa City, IA
John Melvin Raffensperger

John Melvin Raffensperger Obituary
John Melvin Raffensperger

Iowa City, IA - The Legendary track coach John Melvin Raffensperger, 78, of Iowa City, IA, ran his final lap Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 2-5 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at City High School main gymnasium. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, April 29, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Iowa City. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ICCSD Foundation for the John Raffensperger Scholarship or The University of Iowa Foundation; Track and Field .

A complete obituary and online condolences may be viewed at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019
