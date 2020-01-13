|
|
John N. Weaver
Des Moines - John N. Weaver, 89, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home in Des Moines. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 am Thursday, January 16th at the funeral home.
John was born November 29, 1930 in New Virginia to Mary Weaver. Graduated from New Virginia High School and worked for Meredith Corporation until his retirement in 1992. John served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 274. He was Past Master of Day Light Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his children: John (Connie) Weaver, Richard "Kirk" Weaver; grandchildren: Karrie (Adam) Phillips, Troy (April) Weaver, Cody (Kristin) Weaver; 8 great grandchildren;
John was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Eunice Weaver in 2017.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020