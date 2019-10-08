Services
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Edgewater
West Des Moines, IA
John P. Farrington


1933 - 2019
John P. Farrington Obituary
John P. Farrington

West Des Moines - John P Farrington, 86, passed away on October 3, 2019 in West Des Moines. Services will be held at Edgewater in West Des Moines on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3 pm. There will be visitation following the services.

John was born in Philadelphia on July 1, 1933 and grew up in Margate, New Jersey. His line of work brought him to Des Moines in 1967 and he had a successful and rewarding career with Principal Financial Group for 31 years. After retirement he and Suzanne moved to Hilton Head Island, SC for 20 years, returning to Des Moines in 2017.

John is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne and their daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren Kelly, Susan, Jamie (Gabrielle), Gretchen, Cassidy, Sydney and Morgan and great grandchildren Joslyn, Amidy, Seth, Boston, Elijah, Vivienne, Florence and Emmett.He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, his son, Robert and daughter, Cynthia.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Memory Matters and St Luke's Church in Hilton Head, SC or WesleyLife Hospice.

Please visit www.ilescares.com for further information.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
