John P. "Jp" L'Estrange
1945 - 2020
John P. "JP" L'Estrange

Ankeny - John P. "JP" L'Estrange, 77, of Ankeny, Iowa passed away on September 3rd, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend. Following graduation from Martensdale St. Mary's High School he served his country in the Marines. He was honorably discharged after serving 4 years in Vietnam, during which he received a Purple Heart. He spent the remainder of his career as a maintenance mechanic and truck driver. He loved his family above all else and held a passion for classic cars, trucks, and vintage aircraft. He loved flying and had a commercial pilot's license. JP is survived by wife, Kathleen, and sons John M. and Christopher and 7 brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd) on Thursday, September 17 from 5-7pm. The family requests that all in attendance please wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery on Friday, September 18th at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of to Variety - the Children's Charity or Central and Western Iowa Honor Flight.

Online at www.MemorialServicesofIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
SEP
17
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Burial
