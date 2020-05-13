Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Graveside service
Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Palmyra Cemetery
Palmyra, IA
View Map
John Patrick "Jack" Reynolds Obituary
John Patrick "Jack" Reynolds

Carlisle - John Patrick "Jack" Reynolds, 68, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Des Moines. Public Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Palmyra Cemetery, Palmyra, IA. You may also join family and friends on our Website Live Stream located on his obituary page of our website

He is preceded in death by his father Jiggs and brother Michael. He is survived by his mother, Pat; sister, Susan; cousin, Scott (Bev) James; nephew, John Sautter; niece, Errin Hale and many dear friends.

Memorials may be given to the Historical Palmyra Church. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020
