John Patrick "Jack" Reynolds
Carlisle - John Patrick "Jack" Reynolds, 68, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Des Moines. Public Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Palmyra Cemetery, Palmyra, IA. You may also join family and friends on our Website Live Stream located on his obituary page of our website
He is preceded in death by his father Jiggs and brother Michael. He is survived by his mother, Pat; sister, Susan; cousin, Scott (Bev) James; nephew, John Sautter; niece, Errin Hale and many dear friends.
Memorials may be given to the Historical Palmyra Church. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020