John Querrey
John Querrey

Austin, TX - John Querrey, son of Lloyd (Marcia) Querrey of West Des Moines and Judy Querrey of Osceola, died suddenly at his home in Austin, Texas at the age of 58.

John leaves to cherish his memory;daughter Lauryn, father and step mother Lloyd & Marcia Querrey, mother, Judy Querrey, brother, Steve (Michelle) Querrey, brother, David (Beth) Querrey, step-sisters, Jacque (James) Richards, Jodi (Tony) Adamson, Julie (Bruce) Moore, Jennifer (Jim) Keislar, other family and friends.

Celebration of Life held at the Osceola Eagles Lodge Aerie #3495, Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 at 5 to 9pm. With a time of sharing memories at 6:30 PM

John's family will greet friends from 3 to 5 pm Saturday, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Online condolences at www.kalefuneralhome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kale Funeral Home
