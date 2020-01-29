|
|
John "Jack" R. Anderson, M.D.
Boone - John "Jack" R. Anderson, M.D., beloved husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully on 1/15/2020. He lived 84 wonderful years and is greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jack was born in Waverly, Iowa, on October 31, 1935, the son of Arley and Loretta (Gaertner) Anderson. He attended Wartburg College before graduating from the University of Iowa College of Medicine in 1961.
While attending medical school, Jack met the love of his life, Elaine Rouse. They were married in 1960 and for over 58 years, Jack and Elaine had a wonderful life full of love, travel, family, friends and community.
After his medical internship, Jack attended the U.S. Naval School of Aviation Medicine in Pensacola, Florida and became a Flight Surgeon. He was stationed in China Lake, California and was honorably discharged from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander.
After the Navy, Jack and his family moved to Boone, Iowa where he began his practice of medicine with Drs. W. Rouse, R. Wicks and W. Longworth. During his distinguished career as a family doctor, Jack touched the lives of countless patients.
In addition to his busy medical practice, Jack served the medical community as a 20-year delegation member from Iowa to the AMA and at the Iowa Medical Society as a board member and president. Jack served on the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners (including a term as chairman), as a member of the Board of Directors at Blue Shield of Iowa and as a Trustee of Interstate Postgraduate Medical Association.
Jack is survived by his two sons, Jeff (MaryEllen) of Johnston, and Todd (Lisa) of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Ryan (Megan), Erik (Paige), Krista and Krister; cousin Jean Gaertner of Arizona; sister-in-law, Joyce Rouse of Boone; brother-in-law, Dale (Kay) Rouse of Terril and other precious family members. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elaine, parents and son, Kip.
A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at Augustana Lutheran Church in Boone on Saturday, February 22, 2020. There will be a visitation starting at 9:30 AM with a service at 11 AM and luncheon reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's name may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church, Boone, Iowa or to the Twin Lakes Restoration Association.
Jack's family wants to warmly thank all the outstanding people who visited and cared for him, with special gratitude to the wonderful staff at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston and the Care Initiatives Hospice team.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020