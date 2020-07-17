1/1
John R. Gooding
1933 - 2020
John R. Gooding

West Des Moines - John Richard Gooding, 86, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in West Des Moines. The family will receive friends in an outdoor gathering on the lawn from 9:00 am - 10:30 am. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Services will follow in the same space at 10:30 am. Burial will then take place at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa.

John was born November 25, 1933, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Meredith and Maxine (Miller) Gooding. He married Kathaleen on September 1, 1951. Together they enjoyed 57 years of marriage and raised three wonderful children. She truly was the love of his life, and we know they are reunited in heaven.

Dad, Papa, Johnny G, or Coach whatever role he played to you, his mark of love will remain forever.

John is survived by his sons, John (Patty) Gooding Jr. of Dallas Fort Worth, TX, Larry (JoAnne) Gooding of Ankeny, IA; daughter, Diane (Craig) Leaming of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Andrew Gooding, Brian Gooding, Ashley (Nile Walters) Gooding, Cory Clemens, Joseph Leaming, Alex Leaming; great-grandchildren, Cathaleen (Reed) Molander, Grace Clemens, Greta Leaming, Reese Walters, Kai Walters; companion, Leona Lindberg.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathaleen; father, Meredith; mother, Maxine.

A livestream of the services will be available and online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
JUL
22
Service
10:30 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
