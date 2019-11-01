Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Jones Obituary
John was born on January 17, 1926 to Lewis and Ruth (Braby) Jones and died on October 25, 2019 at the age of 93. He graduated from Creston High School and served in the US Navy during WW2. John married Patricia Ann Partlow in 1949, a union which lasted until her death earlier in 2019. He graduated from the University of Iowa Dental School in 1953 and he and Pat settled in Des Moines where they raised their five children.

John took good care of his patients and after retirement volunteered in the community—reading to young children at Findley School, doing school tours at the Des Moines Botanical Garden and helping out at the VA. He was an avid golfer (with two holes-in-one) and played frequently up until a year ago.

John was preceded in death by his parents; only sibling, James B. Jones; wife, Patricia, and eldest son, R. Marc Jones.

His surviving children are Suzanne (Stephen) Volkmer-Jones, William (Fancye) Jones, David (Anne) Ducharme-Jones and Sarah (Rick) Shively. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Spencer (Jesse) Richardson-Jones, Dana (Gustavo) Volkmer-Jones, Todd Jones, Stefanie (Dan) Hendrickson, Sarah (Kevin) Leavitt, Taylor (Maryanna) Ducharme-Jones, Audrey Jones and Payton (Tyler) Boesch and eleven great-grandchildren.

At John's request no services are planned.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at 3801 Grand and all of the dedicated nurses and caregivers from Suncrest Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -