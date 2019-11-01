|
John was born on January 17, 1926 to Lewis and Ruth (Braby) Jones and died on October 25, 2019 at the age of 93. He graduated from Creston High School and served in the US Navy during WW2. John married Patricia Ann Partlow in 1949, a union which lasted until her death earlier in 2019. He graduated from the University of Iowa Dental School in 1953 and he and Pat settled in Des Moines where they raised their five children.
John took good care of his patients and after retirement volunteered in the community—reading to young children at Findley School, doing school tours at the Des Moines Botanical Garden and helping out at the VA. He was an avid golfer (with two holes-in-one) and played frequently up until a year ago.
John was preceded in death by his parents; only sibling, James B. Jones; wife, Patricia, and eldest son, R. Marc Jones.
His surviving children are Suzanne (Stephen) Volkmer-Jones, William (Fancye) Jones, David (Anne) Ducharme-Jones and Sarah (Rick) Shively. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Spencer (Jesse) Richardson-Jones, Dana (Gustavo) Volkmer-Jones, Todd Jones, Stefanie (Dan) Hendrickson, Sarah (Kevin) Leavitt, Taylor (Maryanna) Ducharme-Jones, Audrey Jones and Payton (Tyler) Boesch and eleven great-grandchildren.
At John's request no services are planned.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at 3801 Grand and all of the dedicated nurses and caregivers from Suncrest Hospice.
