John Ray Dowler
Ankeny - John was born February 17, 1959, in Richland, Washington, and died at his home in Ankeny, Iowa, on August 21, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens, 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
John and his parents moved to Des Moines, Iowa, when John was 18 months old. He spent most of his adult life around the Omaha and Des Moines areas except those years he was in the Air Force where he served his country in Saudi Arabia, Korea, and air force bases in Minot, ND, Offutt in Omaha NE, and Holloman in Alamogordo, NM. After his Air Force years he worked as a diesel mechanic in Omaha and later was a General Manager at Village Inn and most recently GM at Wendy's in Ankeny. John was known by his family and friends as a good, honest and hard- working man with a huge and generous heart.
Surviving are his mother, Judith Dowler and stepfather, Ken Huehn; children, Chastity, Jessica and William; brother, Robert Bryan Dowler, and one half- brother, Rodney Dowler.
John was preceded in death by his father, Ray Dean Dowler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teen Challenge, Colfax, Iowa 50054.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019