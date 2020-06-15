John Ray Erickson
Des Moines - Ray Erickson, age 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines.
Ray was born August 28, 1922 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Anna Erickson. He proudly served in a tank unit in Germany as an Army Veteran of WWII. Ray worked as a Union Bricklayer throughout his life. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was ornery, and could always make people laugh. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Ray loved animals and always had a pet dog. He and his wife, Ruth, enjoyed spending time at Prairie Meadows.
He is survived by his daughter, Pat Horrigan; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Joyce) Erickson; sister, Betty Manley; daughter-in-law, Peggy Erickson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth; son, John Erickson; three brothers and one sister.
According to John's wishes, cremation will occur and there will be no formal funeral services held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Des Moines - Ray Erickson, age 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines.
Ray was born August 28, 1922 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Anna Erickson. He proudly served in a tank unit in Germany as an Army Veteran of WWII. Ray worked as a Union Bricklayer throughout his life. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was ornery, and could always make people laugh. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Ray loved animals and always had a pet dog. He and his wife, Ruth, enjoyed spending time at Prairie Meadows.
He is survived by his daughter, Pat Horrigan; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Joyce) Erickson; sister, Betty Manley; daughter-in-law, Peggy Erickson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth; son, John Erickson; three brothers and one sister.
According to John's wishes, cremation will occur and there will be no formal funeral services held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.