John Redington
Des Moines - John Samuel Redington, age 89, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 due to cancer. John was born July 9, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked in manufacturing at Massey Ferguson. He is survived by his sister, Ruth (Ben); children, Joan, Terrie, Jerrie, and David; nine grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life on July 9, 2020. Contact family for details.
