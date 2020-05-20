Resources
Des Moines - John Samuel Redington, age 89, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 due to cancer. John was born July 9, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked in manufacturing at Massey Ferguson. He is survived by his sister, Ruth (Ben); children, Joan, Terrie, Jerrie, and David; nine grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life on July 9, 2020. Contact family for details.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 24, 2020
