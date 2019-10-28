|
John Rice
Des Moines - John Rae Rice was born February 15, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa. He passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 80 at the Carlisle Care Center in Carlisle, Iowa.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Charlotte Rice; grandson, Brian; and his brother, Steve.
John graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines. He worked for R R Donnelley for almost 37 years prior to his retirement. He married Mary Ellen on August 24, 1996 in Des Moines, Iowa. John loved the outdoors, camping, and was a nature lover. He enjoyed working on old cars, tinkering, and his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Rice of Des Moines; children, Bruce (Felicitas) Rice of Georgia, Deborah (Terry) Rice-Kraft of Des Moines, Brian Rice of Des Moines, and Deanna Rice of Arizona; siblings, Eva Stout of West Des Moines and Bob Rice of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and their families; and his beagle, Snoopy.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring at Hamilton's Funeral Home in Des Moines.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019