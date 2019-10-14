|
John Richard Rudisill
On Saturday, October 12, 2019, John Richard Rudisill, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 95.
John was born on August 6, 1924 in Woden, Iowa. (Although he always said his birthdate was actually unclear whether it was the sixth or seventh, and so was celebrated both days!) He was born to John Adam and Maggie (Smith) Rudisill. He grew up in Woden and graduated from Woden High School. Following graduation, John attended Drake University. When WWII broke out he enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a gunner on several Merchant Marine ships in the Pacific theatre for two years. On February 1, 1947, during a huge snowstorm, he married the love of his life, Gertjeline (Lynn) Holtkamp, at St. John Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Iowa. They lived their entire married life in Des Moines until the last couple of years when he resided at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny. They raised three children: John David, Scott Dee, and Pama Lee.
John loved playing sports. He played baseball and basketball while in high school and later played golf, bowled, and played pool. He and Lynn spent several years boating on Saylorville Lake and the Mississippi River. Another passion of John's was his S-gage railroad he set up in the basement. Many hours were spent with the train-especially teaching the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends how to be an engineer. John loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and attended as many as possible. He and Lynn were world travelers, traveling to Australia twice, Europe, the Azores, and many places within the United States. John was an avid genealogy explorer and kept meticulous records of his findings. He will be remembered for his kindness, his real interest in others, and his philosophical way of looking at life.
John was preceded in death by his Mother, Maggie Smith, father, John Rudisill, stepmother,Theresa Rudisill, sisters Gladys McClanahan, Marge Cushman, Darlene Swartz, brother Merle, and two great-grandchildren, Beckett and Layla Rudisill. He is survived by his wife of seventy-two years, his son John and wife Carol, son Scott and wife Pam, and daughter Pam and husband Brian Sissel, grandchildren Elizabeth Volious (Jerod), Jonathan Rudisill (Michele), Patricia Anderson (Jeff), Jeffery Rudisill (Nicole), Carrie Rudisill, Stephanie Rudisill, Rebecca Rudisill, Jennifer Arbuckle (Randall), Ashley Sissel , 12 great-grandchildren, sisters Shirley Myers, MaryAnn Alphs, Janice Dillon, Betty Lara, brothers Charles Rudisill and Jim Rudisill, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Glendale Cemetery, 4909 University,Des Moines, Iowa, at 3:30 P.M. followed by a light supper at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3615 University, Des Moines, Iowa.
