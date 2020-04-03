|
John Richard "Dick" Schild
Grinnell - John Richard "Dick" Schild, 100, of Grinnell, formerly of Belle Plaine, passed away March 30, 2020 at the Mayflower Health Center, Grinnell.
Dick was born on December 14, 1919, in the family home which had been built by his grandparents on land that had been owned by his great-great grandfather. He was the youngest of three children born to Lora and John Schild. His sister Mildred was born in 1914 and his brother Don was born in 1918. Dick started country school at age 4 at Iowa Central #5. Later he attended Belle Plaine School District from which he graduated in 1937.
Two highlights of his high school years were establishing what would be a lifelong love and partnership with a classmate who was a neighbor, Mildred Koep. The other was being part of the FFA and beginning in 1935 to raise seed corn for Funk's G Hybrids which he continued doing for 35 years. On December 14, 1940, Dick and Mildred were married in the parsonage of the Belle Plaine Congregational Church where they remained members until their deaths.
Dick and Mildred were best friends and partners in raising two children and operating their family farm for over 73 years. Their son, Donald Lewis Schild, was born in 1944 and their daughter, Ann Faye Schild Reinhardt, was born in 1948. In addition to farming, Dick was very active in community affairs. He had a lifetime membership in the National FFA Alumni Association. He was a longtime president of the Belle Plaine Rural Fire Department. He continued a commitment to stewardship of the land begun by his father and grandfather by serving as a Soil District Commissioner, the Executive Board of the Watershed Conservancy for the Iowa and Cedar Rivers, the Land Use Board, and a lifetime member of the Soil Conservation Society. In 1955 the Schild farm received the Des Moines Register's top award for soil conservation. The Schild farm was recognized as a Century Farm at the Iowa State Fair.
Dick was also interested in preserving the history of Belle Plaine and Benton County. He was a charter member of the Lincoln Highway Association, a supporter of the Belle Plaine Museum, and served on the Benton County Historical Preservation Board.
In later years, Dick and Mildred enjoyed travelling. They were able to visit Hawaii and Mexico City and some winter time in Florida, Texas, and Arizona. It has been remarked by many that "Dick never met a stranger" and as a result they met many interesting people in their travels. And if you had the time to listen, Dick enjoyed sharing his memories of these and other events in his life.
As a result of Mildred's ill health, they had to leave the farm and moved to the Mayflower Community in Grinnell in 2013. Mildred died in November of that year. Dick continued to live in an independent living apartment and remained an active participant in the activities of Mayflower. At age 99 he was still driving his car to the family farm 35 miles away. A stroke in 2019 greatly diminished his activity.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, his son-in-law John Reinhardt, an infant grandson John Mathew Reinhardt, his parents, sister Mildred Beyer, and brother Donald Schild.
He is survived by his son Don (Jeananne) Schild of Grinnell and his daughter Ann Reinhardt of Keystone. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Tricia (Buck) Carl of Belle Plaine, Chris Schild of Des Moines, Cory Schild of North Liberty and Clint (Keri) Schild of Tucson and three great-grandchildren: Luke, Chase and Tatum Schild and sister-in-law Jean Schild of California.
Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be a private family burial at a later date. The family suggests any memorials in Dick's name be directed to Belle Plaine Ambulance, Belle Plaine Museum, or Mayflower Open Dining. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com Hrabak-Neuhaus funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 8, 2020