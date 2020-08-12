John Romig



Granger - John Romig, 66, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial following at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time at McLaren's.



John served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years and worked various job in information technology. He was also member of HOG.



John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Brenda; two children, Brandi (Josh) Clark and Bryan (Kelly) Romig; five grandchildren; and many other family members.



Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation.









