John (Jack) Sarasio

John (Jack) Sarasio Obituary
John (Jack) Sarasio

Des Moines - Jack Sarasio, 89, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. A celebration of life will be at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, with visitation one hour prior, at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maralee, two daughters, Kathleen (Marty) Hobson and Carolyn (Chris) Monahan, and sister, Marilyn Sarasio.

The family thanks the doctors and staff at Iowa Methodist Hospital and Mercy One Hospice. Memorials can be distributed to Mercy One Hospice In-Patient, 5820 Winwood Drive, Johnston, IA 50131; Stoddard Cancer Center, 1415 Pleasant Street, Ste. 200, Des Moines, IA 50309; - Greater Iowa Chapter, 1730 28th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265; or Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50313.

A complete obituary and online condolences can be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
