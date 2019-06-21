|
|
John Schaffer
Des Moines - John Schaffer, 42, died peacefully June 16, 2019, with loved ones by his bedside. Born 10 weeks premature on December 31, 1976, John spent the first 6 months of his life in Blank NICU. He attended Smouse and Ruby Van Meter schools. John lived with his parents until age 21, then moved to a Mosaic of Central Iowa group home, where he happily resided until his death.
John loved attending Camp Sunnyside and Special Olympics. He especially enjoyed the freedom from his wheelchair while swimming and horseback riding. His absolute favorite thing was listening to music for hours on end. He loved to tease and be teased, keep track of who was in his house and what they were doing, and "request" attention from staff. He was a social, loving, and joyful guy, with a greeting and a smile for everyone.
John is survived by his mother, Sharon Hill (Larry Watkins); father, Richard Schaffer; brothers, Ryan Schaffer and Cameron Schaffer (Sarah); sister, Robyn MacMillan (Dave); 1 niece and 3 nephews.
The family will host a "Celebration of John's Legacy" Open House, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Eastview Community Center, 4104 E 42nd St in Des Moines. A private family burial of John's cremains will be held at a later date at Elm Grove Cemetery in Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mosaic of Central Iowa (https://www.mosaicinfo.org/donate-to-location/?location=Central+Iowa&form=6582), for the many years of love and care given to John. They loved him and cared for him as if he were their own family member.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 21 to June 23, 2019