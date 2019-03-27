|
|
John Schneiders
Urbandale - John Leo (Jack) Schneiders, 85, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29. Burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Mercy Hospice, St. Pius X Catholic Church or American Legion Post 663. Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019