John Scott "Scotty" Brooks
Des Moines - John Scott "Scotty" Brooks, 60, passed away at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, January 29th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Ave in Clive. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 11 am at the Merle Hay Funeral Home Chapel, 4400 Merle Hay Rd in Des Moines. In keeping with Scotty's rules of life, casual attire is suggested.
Scotty was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Dixie, son-in-law Eric Paul Woods and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by the love of his life, Dacia, two daughters, Jamie (Doug) Woods-Flynn of Omaha, Brandi (Randy Biondi) Brooks of West Des Moines, nine grandchildren, Matt, Aaron, Eric, John, Cole, Joe Joe, Jase & Jaxx. Scotty is also survived by two brothers, Bob (Kelly) of West Des Moines, Randy of Des Moines, three aunts, Marian Muller, Shirley Muckey, Barbara Newman and a special sister, Mary Jo Howe.
Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020