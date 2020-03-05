|
John Seid
Des Moines - John Eric Seid passed away on 2/28/2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. John was born 2/24/1953 to Bill and Lanae Seid. John is survived by his wife Karen, his son JJ (Kristen), 4 grandkids, brother Chris Seid, his 3 stepchildren, Joshua Vogel, Jacob Vogel (Jessica)and Alyssa Blanchard (Clay), 8 step grandchildren, his father-in-lawJim Mulford, his niece and nephew, and his two beloved cats. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and mother in law Shirley Mulford.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Meredith Drive Reformed Church 5128 Meredith Drive, Des Moines Iowa
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020