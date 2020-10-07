John Smejkal



Denison - John Smejkal, age 87, of Denison, Iowa passed away at his home on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. His survivors include his wife Suzie Smejkal of Denison, IA: his children Emily Ditto of Denison, IA: Charlotte Robinson of Clive, IA: Carol Roach of DeSoto, IA: Jane (Dr. Michael) Bleyberg of Reno, NV: his grandchildren Thad (Mandy) Neuman of Johnston, IA: Sarah (Mike) Saladino of Chicago, IL: Stacy (Brandon) Petit of Adel, IA: Lindsey (Robert) Crow of Goodland, KS: Ericka (Jeff) Hoppe of Reno, NV: Dr. Mickey (Kiki) Bleyberg of Dupoint, WA: his nine great-grandchildren: his brother-in-law Charles Pospishill of Prescott, AR



Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home are assisting with services.









