Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 PM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny - John W. Smith, Jr, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30, Thursday, December 19th at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E. First Street Ankeny, IA 50021). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. also at the church.

John retired from John Deere Des Moines Works in 1982.

He is survived by his children, Linda Madison of Spencer, IA, John of Ankeny, IA, Lorri (Ray) Smajd of Des Moines, IA, Robert of Des Moines, IA, daughter-in-law Jody Smith of Ankeny, IA, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Chambers of Concord, CA; nieces, nephews, and friends.

Online at www.memorialservicesofiowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
