John Smith
Ankeny - John W. Smith, Jr, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30, Thursday, December 19th at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E. First Street Ankeny, IA 50021). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. also at the church.
John retired from John Deere Des Moines Works in 1982.
He is survived by his children, Linda Madison of Spencer, IA, John of Ankeny, IA, Lorri (Ray) Smajd of Des Moines, IA, Robert of Des Moines, IA, daughter-in-law Jody Smith of Ankeny, IA, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Chambers of Concord, CA; nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019