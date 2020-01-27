|
John "Jack" Spear
Iowa City formerly of West Des Moines - Jack Spear, 85, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines with burial in Resthaven Cemetery.
Jack was born in Perry, Iowa on September 23, 1934 to Howard and Elizabeth (Widney) Spear. Jack grew up on the family farm in Adel, Iowa before enrolling in the University of Iowa and becoming a lifelong Hawkeye fan. After receiving his Commerce Degree he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Sam Houston. It was there that he met the love of his life, Theresa (Vidal) Spear. Their marriage lasted 54 years until she passed away in 2012. Jack and Theresa were members of the Sacred Heart Parish for over 50 years. Jack worked for over 40 years for the State of Iowa employment service as an employer relations specialist. He was particularly proud of his work helping Tai Dam refugees resettle in Iowa in the 1970s. He returned to Iowa City in 2016 to be closer to his grandchildren and regale them with stories of his boyhood on the farm among other subjects. Jack will always be remembered as a warm, engaging man who loved to laugh and share stories with his many, many friends from all walks of life.
At the time of his passing Jack's children were at his side, and he was surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Jack is survived by his children, Rick (Nicole ) Spear and Susan Spear; grandchildren, Olivia and Maceo; sister, MaryLou (Jerry) Eckerman; brother, Gene (Sarah) Spear; numerous nieces and nephews as well as other extended family members. Preceding him in death were his wife, Theresa and grandson, Gabriel.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Iles Westover Chapel with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Church and the Iowa chapter of the . Condolences may be left at IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020