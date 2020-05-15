Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00 AM
I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Indianola, IA
View Map
John Spray Obituary
John Spray

St. Louis, MO - Graveside services for John Stephen "Steve" Spray, 79, who passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Chesterfield, MO, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19 at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Indianola, IA.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Spray (and her husband John Stiehr); his son, John Spray Jr. and his sister, Mary Moorman. He was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Elinor Spray; brother, William Spray; brother-in-law, Bill Moorman,

A Memorial Fund is currently being set up in Steve's name c/o the Accelerated Golf Tour at Commerce Bank in St. Louis, MO. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020
